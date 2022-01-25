The national conversation of late has been about the new contours of the pandemic. It’s now a pandemic of the omicron variant, a version of the virus that’s generally agreed to be less deadly than prior iterations. But, given the scale of infection caused by omicron, the country is still seeing more than 2,200 deaths every day caused by covid-19. The daily death toll now is lower than only about 70 days over the past two years, landing in the 90th percentile of deaths. Omicron is omnipresent, and it is not toothless.