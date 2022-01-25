The Wisconsin bill is similar to a bill passed by Republicans in Montana last year, but that bill specifically exempted school vaccine requirements, eliminating the tension that would be created by the Wisconsin bill. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has said he would veto it, but he is up for reelection this year, and the state could soon have a GOP governor. Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch (R), who is running against Evers, gave a noncommittal response when asked whether she would sign the bill, and Testin is running for her job — both signs that perhaps they know where the GOP base is headed on this issue.