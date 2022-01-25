“There is an ongoing investigation that will show that there was no wrongdoing on my part,” Cuellar said, as birds chirped in the background. “As an attorney, I know firsthand that the legal system is the pillar of our democracy. I pride myself on being your congressman and always doing things honestly, ethically and the right way.”
More than two dozen FBI agents were seen at Cuellar’s home Jan. 19, and items from his residence were loaded into vehicles, according to the Monitor. The publication said several government vehicles also were parked outside Cuellar’s campaign office and that two of those vehicles later traveled to Cuellar’s home.
Cuellar, who has represented Texas’s 28th Congressional District since 2005, faces a March 1 primary. The campaign of Democratic challenger Jessica Cisneros said it was “closely watching” developments about the investigation but that it would not be commenting further on it. The campaign later sent out a fundraising appeal with the topic “News: the FBI raided Henry Cuellar’s home.”
Former housing secretary and San Antonio mayor Julián Castro, who has endorsed Cisneros, suggested last week that the investigation could harm Cuellar’s campaign and also Democrats’ prospects in the midterms.
“Rep. Cuellar is entitled to a presumption of innocence of any wrongdoing,” Castro tweeted. “But the working families of TX-28 who need a champion in Congress can’t risk losing a Democratic seat because the incumbent is under a cloud of suspicion.”
Cuellar, however, said Tuesday he would neither be stepping down nor dropping out of the race.
“Behind me is my childhood home in Las Lomas,” Cuellar said in the video. “When I look at this house, I see struggle, I see sacrifice, I see hard work, I see grit. I see Laredo, the 956. This is my home, my community and why I got into politics. Nothing can distract me from being laser-focused on getting the job done for you and for South Texas, the way I always have. Let me be clear: I’m running for reelection and I intend to win.”
Cuellar previously served briefly as Texas’s secretary of state and in the state legislature.
In 2020, Cisneros came within four percentage points of defeating Cuellar in the Democratic primary.