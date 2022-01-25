“Behind me is my childhood home in Las Lomas,” Cuellar said in the video. “When I look at this house, I see struggle, I see sacrifice, I see hard work, I see grit. I see Laredo, the 956. This is my home, my community and why I got into politics. Nothing can distract me from being laser-focused on getting the job done for you and for South Texas, the way I always have. Let me be clear: I’m running for reelection and I intend to win.”