Billy Long for Senate, “Join Our Fight.” It's an ad for the Missouri Republican's bid to move from the House to the Senate, but it doubles as a trailer for the 2024 campaign. “I need your help,” says Long, “and then we'll help Donald Trump make America great again — again!” Twice, Long says that the 2020 election was rigged or stolen, adding that he was “one of the first to support Donald Trump for president.” That depends on what the meaning of the word “first” is — Long stayed neutral in the 2016 primary and endorsed Trump two months after his last competitors had quit. But like his rivals in the primary, Long is trying to convince Trump that no other candidate is so supportive of the ex-president and his agenda.