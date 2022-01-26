Clyburn has been recommending that Biden select Childs for the D.C. Circuit since last January, before the president was formally inaugurated, according to a person close to the veteran lawmaker. He never put Childs’s name forward for the 4th Circuit, said the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discussion private deliberations. In her nominee questionnaire submitted to the Senate Judiciary Committee, Childs said she was first contacted by the White House for an appeals court vacancy Sept. 29, although she did not specify which circuit.