In my analysis of the 10 most moderate senators from the 116th Congress (2019-2021), five moderates represented states in which the opposing party’s presidential candidate has consistently won the state’s electoral votes — for instance, a Democrat representing a state that regularly votes for Republican presidential candidates, or a Republican who hails from a state that votes for Democrats. Among Democrats, that currently includes Manchin from the deep red state of West Virginia and Jon Tester from Montana. To protect their chances of getting reelected, senators whose voters lean toward the other party often need to balance their own party’s demands against the views of their electorate.