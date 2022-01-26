What’s interesting about this example is that it benefits from having not attracted public attention at the time it occurred. Many Americans didn’t know this was going on, so the story benefits both from the interest generated in it being novel and from perceptions that perhaps this was some murky, underhanded scheme that was finally dragged into the light. Americans have been primed by movies like “All the President’s Men” to view revealed secrets as more important than overt malfeasance — a tendency that Trump himself leveraged as president. Here, the lack of attention at the time and the lull in interest served to create a sort of veil that could later be pulled away.