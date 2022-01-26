This isn’t necessarily the case, of course. It’s possible, for a number of reasons, that Republican senators will decide to keep their powder dry on this nomination, given that it is a Democratic president replacing a liberal justice. Their majority on the court is secure and Republicans are in the minority in the Senate, so there’s certainly an argument to be made that the party stands to gain more from demonstrating bipartisanship than digging in its heels for a fight it’s likely to lose.