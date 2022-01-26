Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire: What to know

The latest: Justice Stephen G. Breyer will retire at the end of the current Supreme Court term. Breyer’s retirement gives President Biden the chance to nominate the first African American female justice and reinforce the court’s liberal minority. Follow live updates and reaction here.

Replacements: The two women most often mentioned as possibilities for Biden are California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.