Obviously, most Democrats still view Biden positively. Just less so than before, including a decline in the percentage of members of his party who say they strongly approve of the job he’s doing. And particularly since this was a Pew poll — a firm with a strong track record carefully collecting the opinions of thousands of Americans — the finding was newsworthy. So I wrote about it.
And people got very annoyed.
Before we get into that, it’s worth establishing that the pattern at issue is well documented. Biden’s approval rating was safely north of 50 percent until last summer, when it rapidly sank to the mid-40s. That’s not just one or two polls, it’s a lot of polls. FiveThirtyEight’s average of dozens of poll results shows that decline. (On the graph below, faded areas are uncertainty margins.)
What sets Pew’s poll apart is the detail of how that decline overlaps with Biden’s base. And that’s part of why people got mad, too: they were Democrats and they hadn’t lost confidence in Biden, so therefore the poll was suspect.
A fascinating part of the reaction is that recent polling from YouGov, conducted for The Economist, found that Democrats are more likely than Republicans to express confidence in the accuracy of polls.
Setting aside the irony of polling on the accuracy of polling, there are a number of reasons that Democrats might be expected to have more confidence. For one thing, former president Donald Trump actively disparaged polls, in part to convince his supporters that he sustained God-like approval from his party. Trump simply made up poll numbers, when he wasn’t explicitly hyping poll numbers that were good for him and bad-mouthing those that weren’t. Trump worked hard to undermine confidence in polling and now Republicans have less confidence in polling.
Then there’s the fact that much of the past two years has seen empirical evidence become a matter of partisan debate. Do we “follow the science” and track the data on wearing masks and vaccinations or do we deny those numbers? Suddenly trusting rigorously conducted analysis itself became a partisan issue. So, naturally, we might expect Democrats to have that belief carry over to other rigorous disciplines.
But, nope. After Biden last week declared that he didn’t “believe the polls” in response to a question about the erosion in his approval rating, YouGov asked about that, too. Did respondents believe the polls specifically about Biden?
Guess what! Republicans sure did. Democrats were more cautious.
I understand why Biden wants to downplay the poll numbers. I wrote about it in my newsletter on Saturday: he is trying to pass legislation with midterm elections looming, and if Democrats think he’s deeply unpopular they’ll be less likely to stick their necks out for him on votes. The White House also went out of its way to suggest that a poll from Quinnipiac University showing his approval in the low 30s was an outlier, not a mark of an operation that’s indifferent to what polls say.
I understand, too, why Biden supporters want to reject polls like the one from Pew. It can be tough to dissociate one’s own opinion from the opinions of the public broadly. This, in fact, is a central reason why polling is useful. You have your opinion and can talk to your friends about their opinions. But only firms like Pew can organize a statistically valid way of asking those questions of thousands of people. Polls expand our understanding of what people think, even if it contrasts with what we ourselves think. They add value, even if they might be frustrating.
But polls also arrive in a broader political context. And the context for the arrival of that Pew poll was complicated by two unrelated external factors that probably contributed to the pushback.
The first is the very tactile fear by many on the political left that Trump will run again in 2024 and return to the White House, legitimately or not. Coverage of Biden that’s seen as critical, particularly coverage that’s perceived as incrementally critical, is then framed as benefiting Trump’s return. There’s no question that Trump’s political track record is raising real questions about how another campaign should be covered and The Post has engaged with that question.
There is, however, also irony in demanding that the media muffle itself regarding bad news about the president to prevent the rise of authoritarianism.
Other critics assert that Biden’s approval rating is down because of the coverage he’s received. This is hard to disprove and easy to accept, so there’s not much I can say about it besides that I (and, if I may speak for them, my colleagues) try to be fair and represent things accurately. In fact, we have a professional obligation to try to do so, one that outside observers do not have. Perhaps you would have presented the poll about Biden differently because you think he’s getting a bad break and you want him to succeed. Fine. Please do. But asking the media to similarly predicate its coverage on Biden’s success simply folds back into the preceding paragraph.
Discussion of non-objective actors brings us to the second external factor. There is an ecosystem that actively promotes the idea that the media is intentionally damaging Biden, leveraging the impulse to defend the president to build their own audiences. There’s no clear litmus test for evaluating good-faith actors, but it is the case that any observer that rarely or never offers difficult criticisms might not be one that should be considered objective in his analysis.
The media gets things wrong. The Washington Post gets things wrong. I get things wrong. But, at every level, we also try to self-correct. It is also the case that those things are not synonymous. People tend to create a sense of things “the media” does — think catchphrases like “access journalism,” “both sides” — and hold individual outlets and reporters to account for those perceptions. So a Post article showing a clear decline in Democratic support for Biden is lumped into an idea that ~~the media~~ is out to get Biden or treating him more harshly than Trump. Or whatever.
Trump spent four years (more, really) complaining that the polls were wrong and he was beloved — and then he got hammered in the 2018 midterms and lost reelection by 7 million votes. The polls were right. He was far less popular than he insisted or than his supporters believed.
Perhaps that’s something worth considering.