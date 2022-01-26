Other critics assert that Biden’s approval rating is down because of the coverage he’s received. This is hard to disprove and easy to accept, so there’s not much I can say about it besides that I (and, if I may speak for them, my colleagues) try to be fair and represent things accurately. In fact, we have a professional obligation to try to do so, one that outside observers do not have. Perhaps you would have presented the poll about Biden differently because you think he’s getting a bad break and you want him to succeed. Fine. Please do. But asking the media to similarly predicate its coverage on Biden’s success simply folds back into the preceding paragraph.