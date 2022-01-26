Supreme Court Justice Stephen G. Breyer plans to retire at the end of the current term, according to a person familiar with his plans who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Breyer, 83, is one of three liberal justices — and the oldest justice — on the Supreme Court. He had been under unprecedented pressure to retire, and his departure will give President Biden an opportunity to nominate a replacement to reinforce the court’s liberal minority while Democrats have narrow control of the Senate.

Here’s what to know

  • The White House kept its distance Wednesday when news broke of Breyer’s retirement. “It has always been the decision of any Supreme Court Justice if and when they decide to retire, and how they want to announce it, and that remains the case today,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.
  • On the campaign trail, Biden pledged to nominate an African-American woman to the Supreme Court for the first time if he had the opportunity. There have been two Black men on the court — Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas — and five women, including three current members of the court: Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Barrett.