Here’s what to know
Biden’s pick won’t change the conservative majority cemented under TrumpReturn to menu
Though the confirmation of a new Supreme Court justice is always a seismic event, Biden’s first addition to the court won’t alter the conservative majority that was cemented with President Donald Trump’s three successful nominees.
Breyer is among the three liberal justices on the nine-member court. He was chosen in 1994 by President Bill Clinton. He is considered more moderate than others on the left and willing to search for compromise among the court’s ideologically divided justices.
During Trump’s tenure, three new conservatives were added to the court: Neil M. Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. Two of those — Kavanaugh and Barrett — replaced more-liberal judges, altering the court’s balance.
It is not known whom Biden will pick, but it is certain to be someone whose judicial leanings are closer to those of Breyer than any of the court’s conservatives.
Biden has pledged to put a Black woman on the court. The two women most often mentioned as possibilities are California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a former Breyer Supreme Court clerk who in June was confirmed to join the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.
Others will surely be added to the list, and Biden will probably cast a wide net. There are few Black women on the federal appellate court bench, the traditional spot from which Supreme Court nominees are chosen.
Robert Barnes contributed to this report.
The Senate confirmed Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court in less than a monthReturn to menu
Amy Coney Barrett, the latest addition to the Supreme Court, was confirmed in less than a month by a Republican-led Senate in 2020.
Former president Donald Trump announced the nomination of Barrett to the court on Sept. 26, just eight days after Ruth Bader Ginsburg, an enduring icon for liberals, died on Sept. 18, 2020. The Senate officially received word of the nomination on Sept. 29, marking the start of Barrett’s confirmation process.
A bitterly divided Senate confirmed Barrett as the 115th justice to the Supreme Court just a month later, on Oct. 26. All Democrats and Republican Sen. Susan Collins (Maine) voted against her confirmation, but at the time, Republicans — led by now-Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) — held 53 Senate seats.
Barrett thus became the fifth woman to join the court in its 231-year history and further cemented its conservative shift.
The battle to confirm her plunged the Senate into deeper partisan acrimony, with Democrats accusing Republicans of hypocrisy after they blocked President Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland for eight months in 2016, ahead of that year’s presidential election.
Barrett’s quick confirmation signals the chances that Biden’s pick to replace Breyer will receive swift attention in the Senate, where the candidate would need only 50 Democratic votes, plus the support of Vice President Harris, to be confirmed.
Ketanji Brown Jackson most frequently mentioned candidate to replace BreyerReturn to menu
Interest in Biden’s campaign promise to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court resurfaced Wednesday after Justice Stephen G. Breyer announced plans to retire. And the name Ketanji Brown Jackson, a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, attracted particular attention.
Jackson was Biden’s pick to replace Attorney General Merrick Garland on the appeals court. The former district court judge was confirmed last summer by the Senate, 53 to 44, largely along party lines.
At the time, Jackson became the sixth Black woman out of 286 judges to currently sit on a federal appeals court bench, which is largely viewed as a proving ground for the Supreme Court. After Harvard Law School, Jackson was a law clerk for Breyer, whom some Democrats have been pressuring to retire after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Even before joining the appeals court, Jackson, 51, was on the shortlist of possible contenders to fulfill the president’s promise to nominate the first Black woman to the high court.
At a June 2021 news conference, Biden said: “We are putting together a list of African American women who are qualified and have the experience to be on the court. I am not going to release that until we go further down the line in vetting them as well.”