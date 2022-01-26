White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a news briefing Wednesday that Biden stands by his previously stated commitment to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court.
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday vowed that Biden’s nominee would receive a prompt hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee and would be “considered and confirmed by the full United States Senate with all deliberate speed.”
Here’s what to know
McConnell says little in response to reports of Breyer’s retirementReturn to menu
Asked about Breyer’s reported decision to retire, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) made only cursory comments Wednesday during an event in Bowling Green, Ky., focused on the response to the December tornado outbreak.
McConnell said he planned to wait for an official announcement before commenting further. “I'm afraid to put the cart before the horse,” he said. “Justice Breyer has not yet made an official announcement. He's entitled to do that whenever he chooses to, and when he does that I'll have a response on his long and distinguished career.”
Asked whether Senate Republicans planned to try to block Biden’s nominee, McConnell declined to say.
“We don’t know who the nominee is yet, so that’s [a decision] the president has an opportunity to make should there be a vacancy. And Justice Breyer will determine when and if there’s a vacancy,” he said.
McConnell led a Republican blockade of President Barack Obama’s final Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland, in 2016. Now, however, Democrats have a Senate majority, and if they stay united they will be able to overcome Republican opposition.
Schumer says Senate will confirm Biden’s nominee with ‘all deliberate speed’Return to menu
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) vowed that Biden’s nominee to replace Breyer will receive a swift confirmation from the Senate.
“President Biden’s nominee will receive a prompt hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee, and will be considered and confirmed by the full United States Senate with all deliberate speed,” Schumer said in a statement.
Schumer also lauded Breyer’s career, calling him a “model jurist.”
“For virtually his entire adult life, including a quarter century on the U.S. Supreme Court, Stephen G. Breyer has served his country with the highest possible distinction,” Schumer said. “He is, and always has been, a model jurist. He embodies the best qualities and highest ideals of American justice: knowledge, wisdom, fairness, humility, restraint.”
The New York Democrat said Breyer’s decisions on “the biggest issues of our time,” including women’s reproductive freedom, voting rights and the Affordable Care Act, “were hugely consequential.”
“America owes Justice Breyer an enormous debt of gratitude,” Schumer said.
Later, in remarks in New York, Schumer said, “during the campaign, President Biden stated that he would choose a black woman as his choice for the Supreme Court, and I expect he’ll follow through on that.''
He added that Democrats will expedite consideration of the nominee. “We want to be deliberate. We want to move quickly. We want to get this done as soon as possible.”
Democrats will be able to confirm Biden’s nominee with a simple majority, thanks to McConnellReturn to menu
Democrats will be able to confirm Biden’s Supreme Court nominee by a simple majority, thanks to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who in 2017 invoked the “nuclear option,” changing chamber rules to secure Neil M. Gorsuch’s seat.
At the time, Democrats filibustered Gorsuch’s nomination after Republicans warded off President Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland for the job. McConnell dismissed the Democrats’s objections, arguing that changing the rules to allow a confirmation by a simple majority was just going “back to what was the tradition in the Senate.”
Some Republicans opposed the move, including Sen. John McCain of Arizona, who saw it as the next step in the slide to crushing the chamber’s bipartisan traditions.
McConnell went through with it. Ultimately, President Donald Trump seated three justices this way — Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.
While it was McConnell who changed the rules to allow for a simple vote on Supreme Court nominations, it was the Sen. Harry M. Reid (D-Nev.), during his time as majority leader in 2013, who first invoked the “nuclear option” to eliminate the 60-vote rule as he sought to confirm a slate of presidential nominations. Reid, however, stated that the rule change would not be applied to Supreme Court nominations.
And while McConnell in 2013 said Reid would “regret” his decision, Reid never did. In September, three months before his death, he said he was proud of it.
McConnell appears to have no regrets, either. He has, after all, successfully instituted one of the most conservative Supreme Courts in history.
Republican candidates regret that GOP can’t block Biden’s eventual nomineeReturn to menu
Republicans running for Congress had mixed reactions to Breyer’s expected retirement, from regret that the GOP wasn’t in a position to block Biden’s eventual nominee, to speculation that he would use the vacancy to solve a political problem.
“Folks, this is why elections are so important,” tweeted Rep. Mike Bost (R-Ill.). “If we had a GOP controlled Senate, they would be able to stop Biden from stacking liberals on the SCOTUS.”
Few candidates suggested that Republicans, who have 50 seats in the Senate but have been unable to block Biden’s lower court nominees, should work to block a Breyer replacement. More frequently, they cited the potential of future court openings as a reason to elect Republicans who would refuse to advance Biden nominees.
“This isn’t the time to send a squishy establishment RINO to Washington to sit back and sing kumbaya with Democrats and allow Joe Biden to appoint another justice like [Elena] Kagan or [Sonia] Sotomayor,” tweeted Josh Mandel, a Republican running for U.S. Senate in Ohio.
While most speculation on a pick focused on a Black woman in light of Biden’s campaign promise, some candidates used the news to mock liberals, saying they were too obsessed with diversity.
“Watch, Biden’s gonna nominate RuPaul to SCOTUS and you’ll be expected to take it seriously,” tweeted Blake Masters, a tech CFO running for U.S. Senate in Arizona. “The left will agitate for the most insane activist possible who has all the most fashionable identity characteristics.”
Manchin focuses on his 'advise and consent’ role as Biden considers nominee to succeed BreyerReturn to menu
Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) on Wednesday praised Breyer’s tenure and said he would evaluate Biden’s nominee to succeed the justice.
“Justice Breyer has dedicated much of his life to upholding the rule of law and we are grateful for his service. I wish him a happy and fulfilling retirement,” Manchin said in a brief statement.
“I take my Constitutional responsibility to advise and consent on a nominee to the Supreme Court very seriously. I look forward to meeting with and evaluating the qualifications of President Biden’s nominee to fill this Supreme Court vacancy,” he added.
Manchin has consistently backed Biden’s judicial nominees, thus helping the president fill vacancies with more left-leaning judges in his first year in office than any recent Democratic president. But the lawmaker has resisted elements of Biden’s legislative agenda, including his sweeping proposal on education, child care and climate.
Manchin has an opportunity to help Biden replace Breyer with a justice who will reinforce the court’s liberal minority while Democrats have narrow control of the Senate.
‘We are looking for promises made to be promises kept,’ Sharpton saysReturn to menu
Longtime civil rights activist Al Sharpton on Wednesday urged Biden to follow through on his campaign-trail pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court.
“We are looking for promises made to be promises kept,” Sharpton said in a statement. “There are many Black women in the judicial system more than qualified to be nominated.”
Sharpton also said that he and his organization, the National Action Network, “will be on high alert” to ensure Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) does not try to block Biden’s nominee “as he successfully blocked President Barack Obama’s nomination of Judge Merrick Garland.”
“This opportunity presents a critical choice given that affirmative action, voting rights, and other key issues are before this court,” Sharpton said.
Analysis: What does Breyer’s retirement mean for Roe v. Wade?Return to menu
In part because of how conservative the Supreme Court leans, and in part because of the timing, Breyer’s retirement probably won’t change much about the trajectory of the Supreme Court’s decisions on abortion rights, at least in the short term.
Breyer hasn’t officially announced his retirement, but court observers expect that he will leave his job before the court starts its new term this fall.
This summer, the Supreme Court is expected to announce its decision in a Mississippi abortion case that could reshape abortion laws in the United States. That means Breyer — a reliably liberal vote — will be a part of that decision.
But the court is also just beginning the process of thinking about what it will hear next term. And it just announced it’s going to hear a case asking whether universities can use affirmative action to accept new students — another long-held target of conservatives. That case will probably be heard by a Supreme Court with Breyer’s successor. Affirmative action tends to benefit Black and Hispanic applicants, and Biden has promised to nominate a Black woman to the court — an unusually frank promise by a president. The court is also expected to hear in its next term a major case on climate change.
Breyer’s expected retirement renews focus on potential replacementsReturn to menu
The planned retirement of Justice Stephen G. Breyer this year puts a renewed spotlight on a small circle of Black female jurists who are positioned to be chosen as President Biden’s first pick to the Supreme Court, potentially marking a historic step in the country’s history.
That shortlist, which could grow, is topped by Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who was confirmed last year to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit as one of Biden’s first judicial nominees. Brown is a favorite of the Democrats’ liberal base, in part because of her history as a former public defender, an unusual background for a Supreme Court justice.
Another strong candidate is Leondra Kruger, a California Supreme Court justice who has previously rebuffed offers from the White House to take a job in the administration.
And a confirmation hearing slated for next week will put the spotlight on yet another Black woman who is being catapulted into the vacancy discussion: J. Michelle Childs, a federal judge and favorite of House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.). Childs seized the attention of legal observers when Biden unexpectedly nominated her last month to serve on the high-profile D.C. circuit, surprising Washington-area lawyers who had anticipated a pick with local ties.
Murray’s office reminds Democrats how quickly Republicans confirmed BarrettReturn to menu
The office of Sen. Patty Murray of Washington, the No. 3 Democratic leader, sent an email to fellow Democrats outlining a detailed timeline of how long it took to confirm Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the most recent nominee to secure Senate confirmation.
That process took just 38 days, shortly before the 2020 presidential election. And the implication, said one operative who received the memo, is that Democrats should be prepared to move on Biden’s pick with similar alacrity.
The memo seems to be at odds with a statement from Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), who said, “With six months until Justice Breyer departs the court, the Senate Judiciary Committee will have ample time to hold hearings on President Biden’s nominee. I look forward to this process and trust President Biden will name a worthy successor to fill Justice Breyer’s seat.”
Biden, then Judiciary Committee chairman, said he learned ‘too much’ about Breyer during his confirmation processReturn to menu
Biden presided over Breyer’s confirmation hearings back in 1994, when the then-senator from Delaware chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee. He did not particularly enjoy the assignment.
“The only aspect of being chairman of the Judiciary Committee I do not like is the nominating process,” Biden said then. “I almost feel like I am being too intrusive, almost learning too much about an individual — not so much about their personal lives but about what they think, and how they have acted in their adult life, and how they have conducted themselves professionally.”
Biden listened to 22 hours of testimony from Breyer. They disagreed at times, but Biden was not going to stand in the way of President Bill Clinton’s nominee, advancing the nomination.
“I must say that in the case of Judge Breyer, after this long and detailed process, where I personally will have spent literally hundreds of hours in detail roaming through his writings, asking him questions, discussing constitutional methodology and theory with him and cases, I came away from the hearing — and I come to the floor — with the same feeling that the entirety of the Judiciary Committee left those hearings and the process with: that this is a man of high integrity, unblemished achievement and consistent, constant, relentless excellence in whatever he undertook,” Biden said of Breyer. “I am sure he — like everyone in this country — has had his share of personal pain, travail and trouble, but you would not know it from this man’s record. He has succeeded at everything he has undertaken.”
Analysis: Would Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema vote for Biden’s pick for Supreme Court justice?Return to menu
Justice Stephen G. Breyer’s retiring at the end of the current Supreme Court term is an understandable relief to Democrats. President Biden will get to name his successor without any Republican input, most likely keeping the balance of the court at six conservatives and three liberals.
But while the timing is good in that it has come while Democrats have the votes to replace Breyer, it’s also somewhat inauspicious. That’s because they’ll almost certainly need all 50 Democratic senators’ votes, and in recent weeks the party base has increasingly turned the two senators with the biggest independent streaks into punching bags.
Last week, Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) shut down Democrats’ efforts to pass voting rights legislation by breaking through the filibuster. Just before Christmas, Manchin backed out of negotiations over Biden’s big spending plan, stalling that indefinitely.
California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger getting mentions as possible Breyer replacementReturn to menu
Among those mentioned as a possible Breyer replacement: California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger.
Kruger, 45, is a former Department of Justice official who served as deputy solicitor general, the second-highest-ranking Supreme Court advocate in the federal government, before joining the high court in California in 2015.
During her tenure in the Office of the Solicitor General, Kruger argued 12 cases in the Supreme Court on behalf of the federal government, according to her court biography.
Kruger previously worked in private practice, where she specialized in appellate and Supreme Court litigation, and taught as a visiting assistant professor at the University of Chicago Law School.
Biden has pledged to select a Black woman to succeed Breyer. There are few Black women on the federal appellate court bench, the traditional spot from which Supreme Court nominees are chosen.
One who fits that bill is Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a former Breyer Supreme Court clerk who in June was confirmed to join the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit and is also believed to be high on Biden’s list.
Robert Barnes contributed to this report.
Analysis: Democrats hope to keep their Supreme Court deficit from getting worseReturn to menu
Democrats got arguably their first major good news in a several months Wednesday, with the revelation that Supreme Court Justice Stephen G. Breyer will retire at the end of the court’s current term.
The party has spent the better part of the past year pining for and (gently) agitating for such a decision. Democrats recognize their potentially brief window to replace the oldest of three remaining liberal justices on a court that swung 6 to 3 in favor of conservatives during Donald Trump’s presidency. They will have the chance to do that this summer.
Replacing Breyer, 83, wouldn’t change that 6-to-3 deficit, but it would prevent it from getting worse if Republicans retake the Senate this November and/or the presidency in 2024.
As Judiciary Committee chair, Biden presided over Breyer’s 1994 confirmation hearingReturn to menu
In July 1994, then-Judiciary Committee Chairman Joe Biden oversaw the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Stephen G. Breyer. Nominated by President Bill Clinton, Breyer was confirmed on an 87-to-9 vote on July 29, 1994, and sworn in on Aug. 3 the same year.