“I must say that in the case of Judge Breyer, after this long and detailed process, where I personally will have spent literally hundreds of hours in detail roaming through his writings, asking him questions, discussing constitutional methodology and theory with him and cases, I came away from the hearing — and I come to the floor — with the same feeling that the entirety of the Judiciary Committee left those hearings and the process with: that this is a man of high integrity, unblemished achievement and consistent, constant, relentless excellence in whatever he undertook,” Biden said of Breyer. “I am sure he — like everyone in this country — has had his share of personal pain, travail and trouble, but you would not know it from this man’s record. He has succeeded at everything he has undertaken.”