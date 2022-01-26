President NOMINATION The president chooses a candidate who is well-qualified as well as someone who generally serves his political interests. Senate Judiciary Committee COMMITTEE BREAKDOWN 11 R D 11 VETTING The committee checks the nominee’s credentials and background, including finances and past legal decisions. FIRST HEARING The committee questions the nominee’s qualifications. The nominee is given a chance to respond. COMMITTEE VOTE If a majority of the committee opposes the nominee, tradition calls for the panel to send the nomination to the full Senate recommending that it be rejected. Full Senate 50* 50 *Includes two independents who caucus with the Democrats. Democrats have the majority with Vice President Harris as tiebreaker. DEBATE ON SENATE FLOOR Led by the chair of the Judiciary Committee, the Senate debates the nomination. Filibuster Republicans voted in 2017 to end the 60-vote threshold to force a vote on Supreme Court nominees. FINAL VOTE Simple 51-vote majority required. NOMINATION FAILS NOMINATION CONFIRMED President NOMINATION The president chooses a candidate who is well-qualified as well as someone who generally serves his political interests. Senate Judiciary Committee COMMITTEE BREAKDOWN 11 R 11 D VETTING The committee checks the nominee’s credentials and background, including finances and past legal decisions. FIRST HEARING The committee questions the nominee’s qualifications. The nominee is given a chance to respond. COMMITTEE VOTE If a majority of the committee opposes the nominee, tradition calls for the panel to send the nomination to the full Senate recommending that it be rejected. Full Senate 50* 50 *Includes two independents who caucus with the Democrats. Democrats have the majority with Vice President Harris as tiebreaker. DEBATE ON SENATE FLOOR Led by the chair of the Judiciary Committee, the Senate debates the nomination. Filibuster Republicans voted in 2017 to end the 60-vote threshold to force a vote on Supreme Court nominees. FINAL VOTE Simple 51-vote majority required. NOMINATION FAILS NOMINATION CONFIRMED President NOMINATION The president chooses a candidate who is well-qualified as well as someone who generally serves his political interests. Senate Judiciary Committee COMMITTEE BREAKDOWN VETTING The committee checks the nominee’s credentials and background, including finances and past legal decisions. R 11 D 11 FIRST HEARING The committee questions the nominee’s qualifications. The nominee is given a chance to respond. BACK TO THE START A nominee may withdraw from consideration at any time, as Harriet Miers did in 2005. COMMITTEE VOTE If a majority of the committee opposes the nominee, tradition calls for the panel to send the nomination to the full Senate with the recommendation that it be rejected. Full Senate DEBATE ON SENATE FLOOR Led by the chair of the Judiciary Committee, the Senate debates the nomination. 50* 50 Filibuster *Includes two independents who caucus with the Democrats. Democrats have the majority with Vice President Harris as tiebreaker. Republicans voted in 2017 to end the 60-vote threshold to force a vote on Supreme Court nominees. FINAL VOTE Simple 51-vote majority required. NOMINATION CONFIRMED NOMINATION FAILS

Republicans rammed through a change in Senate rules in 2017 to ensure the confirmation of President Donald Trump’s first nominee, Neil M. Gorsuch, with a simple majority vote after blocking President Barack Obama from filling the vacancy for much of 2016. That change will probably smooth the path for confirmation, although the Senate remains evenly divided, with Vice President Harris casting the tiebreaking vote.

In fall 2020, despite the dying wishes of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Republicans pushed through the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett in a matter of weeks. Trump nominated her on Sept. 26, and she was confirmed Oct. 26, eight days before the election. Between 1975 and 2016, it took about 70 days on average to confirm a justice.

Jackson’s confirmation hearings are scheduled to begin on March 21. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) set a goal of confirming Biden’s nominee before the Easter recess, which is scheduled to begin April 8. This would mean that the confirmation process would take 43 days or fewer.

Barrett was confirmed 8 days before the 2020 election Time to confirm sitting justices Average days to confirm 72 27 Barrett 88 Kavanaugh 65 Gorsuch 87 Kagan 66 Sotomayor 82 Alito 62 Roberts 73 Breyer 99 Thomas Barrett was confirmed 8 days before the 2020 election Time to confirm sitting justices Average days to confirm 72 27 Barrett 88 Kavanaugh 65 Gorsuch 87 Kagan 66 Sotomayor 82 Alito 62 Roberts 73 Breyer 99 Thomas Average days to confirm Barrett was confirmed 8 days before the 2020 election Time to confirm sitting justices 72 27 Amy Coney Barrett 88 Brett M. Kavanaugh 65 Neil M. Gorsuch 87 Elena Kagan 66 Sonia Sotomayor 82 Samuel A. Alito Jr. 62 John G. Roberts Jr. 73 Stephen G. Breyer 99 Clarence Thomas

“President Biden’s nominee will receive a prompt hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee, and will be considered and confirmed by the full United States Senate with all deliberate speed,” Sen. Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in a statement.