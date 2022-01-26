Democrats were already preparing for a fight this fall over the legal protections for abortion, which the conservative majority of the court is expected to weaken this summer. During hearings, a majority of the court appeared sympathetic to arguments made in defense of a Mississippi law that prohibits most abortions in the state after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The law violates the standard set by Roe v. Wade that established the right to abortion until the fetus is viable outside of the womb, at around 22 to 24 weeks of gestation. The Supreme Court has also twice allowed to stand a Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks.