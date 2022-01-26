“In an essay titled ‘Governing Rightly,’ included in his collection ‘Confessions of a Heretic,’ Scruton makes the case for conservatism as the party of freedom. He writes: ‘Those tasks that only governments can perform — defense of the realm, the maintenance of law and order, the repair of infrastructure and the coordination of relief in emergencies — are forced to compete for their budgets with activities that free citizens, left to themselves, might have managed far more efficiently through the association of volunteers, backed up when necessary by private insurance.’"