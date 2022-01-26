The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention releases data on the comparable infection and death rates for those who are and are not vaccinated in the United States. Data on deaths lag significantly and so far don’t include the omicron surge. For the week ending Dec. 25, though, the rate of infection among the unvaccinated was more than twice the rate of infection among the vaccinated. Separate CDC analysis published last week found that “a third dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna shots reduces the chance of hospitalization by 90 percent compared to unvaccinated people, and reduces the chance of a trip to the emergency room by 82 percent,” as The Post reported.