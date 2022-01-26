But the court is also just beginning the process of thinking about what it will hear next term. And it just announced it’s going to hear a case asking whether universities can use affirmative action to accept new students — another long-held target of conservatives. That case will probably be heard by a Supreme Court with Breyer’s successor. Affirmative action tends to benefit Black and Hispanic applicants, and Biden has promised to nominate a Black woman to the court — an unusually frank promise by a president. The court is also expected to hear in its next term a major case on climate change.