But all of this remains only good enough to probably allow Democrats (should they be able to confirm a replacement with their 50 seats) to keep their historically bad Supreme Court deficit from getting worse. Assuming Biden nominates someone such as federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, 51, or California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger, 45 — Biden has promised he would pick a Black woman for any such vacancy — they would probably give themselves about three more decades from Breyer’s seat. They would then have to rely on other timely vacancies moving forward, like Trump got from the retirement of swing vote Justice Anthony M. Kennedy and the death of liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.