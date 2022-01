Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.) pushed for the language in the House version of a China competitiveness package that has already passed the Senate. It would give the Treasury Department more power to monitor or freeze cryptocurrency accounts that are used for international crimes including ransomware attacks and money laundering, Politico’s Sam Sutton reports. But cryptocurrency advocates say it would give the federal government unchecked powers, with the Coin Center calling it a “dangerously authoritarian approach.”