The news that Breyer plans to retire comes as Biden is intently focused on a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine that is fully testing his foreign policy experience and strategic capabilities. The president is struggling against a pandemic that is still not tamed and whose recent spread has forced the administration to defend itself against criticism that it was ill-prepared for yet another variant. Inflation has hit a 40-year high. His major domestic priorities, the Build Back Better bill and voting rights legislation, have hit a wall in the Senate, deflating his base. His poor job approval ratings have rattled Democrats looking toward November’s midterm elections.
With so much swirling around Biden, Breyer’s retirement could provide a modest circuit breaker for a president who badly needs something to rally his party — to draw clear contrasts with the Republicans, rather than continuing to be hamstrung by a focus on Democratic infighting. And if he is successful getting his eventual nominee confirmed, he would have a much-needed victory in Congress. All that assumes that he will find a nominee around whom all elements of his party can unite and who can command 50 votes in a divided Senate.
If Biden fulfills his pledge to nominate an African American woman and thereby make history on the court, he could go a long way to patching up relations with Black voters — a critically important constituency for Democrats, one that has been disappointed at the lack of progress on voting rights and what it views as Biden’s other still-unfulfilled promises.
A Supreme Court victory for Biden would not wipe away the concerns that many voters have about his leadership. The tense standoff over Ukraine between the United States and its European allies on one side and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the other still stands as a critical and possibly defining moment of Biden’s presidency. For Americans exhausted by the pandemic, controlling the spread of the virus and easing restrictions that have gone on far longer than anyone had feared remain a paramount issue. The president hasn’t yet found a strategy on voting rights.
But putting his imprint on the court, however modest, and using the confirmation process to articulate his and his party’s values, could help alter the terms of debate in the run-up to the November elections.
The looming confirmation battle, as with all Supreme Court nominations now, looks to be hard-fought and divisive, an all-out fight. In the end, it will not change the makeup of a court that now has a 6-3 conservative majority. This will not be a nominee replacing the court’s swing vote, as conservative Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh was in succeeding retired Justice Anthony M. Kennedy. It will not bring an ideological opposite to the court, as conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett did in succeeding the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
The fact that it will not change the court’s balance could take a bit of steam out of the proceedings, but it probably will not stop groups on both sides from organizing, raising money, running television ads and warring in the media. The process of selecting a new justice will help define the midterm campaigns, focusing attention on the issues of constitutional rights in a year when the Supreme Court already is poised to rule on abortion laws, and provoke a debate about whether the court as constituted is more conservative than the country.
“The country was to the right of the Warren Court a half century ago, so debates over the court helped [President Richard] Nixon,” Bill Kristol, a conservative strategist, said in an email exchange. “I suspect the conservative appointees on the court are now somewhat to the right of the country, as suggested, for example, by [Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.] joining the liberals so often. So a court debate could help the liberals — if they seem moderately liberal.”
Breyer’s decision to retire was not unexpected. The long-serving justice has been under considerable pressure from liberal activists to step down from the court this year, ahead of midterm elections that could put control of the Senate — and with it, the confirmation process for Supreme Court justices — in the hands of the Republicans. Many Democrats are still regretting that Ginsburg, a beloved liberal icon on the court, did not leave the bench before a long battle with cancer eventually took her life just ahead of the 2020 election, giving President Donald Trump and then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) the ability to push Barrett through in barely a month.
The confirmation battle will piggyback on the most closely watched case of this term, that involving a restrictive Mississippi abortion law. If the court uses the case to overturn Roe v. Wade, or sidesteps that question but nonetheless upholds the Mississippi law, it will open the door to more restrictions in many states, a patchwork of abortion rights and a revived political struggle.
Several strategists suggested that the confluence of the battle over Breyer’s successor and the future of abortion rights will highlight for Democratic voters the importance of holding the Senate and having the presidency and possibly provide a spark of energy to a party whose enthusiasm about November appears to lag that of Republican voters.
“The most important benefit of filling the vacancy at this stage is that it is a powerful reminder of the importance of a Democratic majority in the U.S. Senate, even as some initiatives are blocked,” said Democratic pollster Geoff Garin. “Democratic voters are aware — most of them painfully so — of what would happen if Mitch McConnell was in charge of the Senate.”
Filling the vacancy created by Breyer’s retirement could give the president a chance to shift his focus away from his failure so far to get the Senate to approve the last big piece of his domestic agenda. One Democrat speculated privately that the confirmation process could take attention away from the Build Back Better bill, possibly providing time and quiet for an alternative to emerge that could win the support of Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.).
It also could turn the media spotlight away from those two Democratic senators, who have caused heartburn for the president on his domestic agenda but have otherwise supported his judicial nominees, and focus some attention instead on Republican senators such as Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, seen as two potential votes for a Biden nominee.
Biden’s first year has been a reminder that, however careful and strategic an administration tries to be about planning its moves, unexpected events create fresh obstacles that cannot be ignored. A president doesn’t have the luxury to ignore things when they arrive at the White House front door. But in this case, what has arrived is something for which the White House should be well prepared and the kind of issue with which Biden, a former chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, is quite familiar.
Still there are risks. This is a battle Biden cannot afford to lose — and in a 50-50 Senate, as he has learned, there is nothing he can take for granted. As one Democrat noted, the concern is always that something happens — an unexpected revelation, a stumble in the hearings or a procedural hiccup. Some Democrats fear that McConnell will seize on anything that could slow down the process or in other ways make Democrats and the president appear divided and ineffective.
Beyond that is the question of whether Biden can produce a nominee who truly does unite the party, one whose background and record excite progressives who have been unhappy as the Build Back Better bill has been chopped down repeatedly, and draw in moderate voters in the suburbs and elsewhere who may have turned away from Biden during his first year in office but could be lured back by a fight over a nominee they see as acceptable.
Little has come easy for Biden so far, and nothing says the coming clash over the future of the Supreme Court will be that easy, either. Nor will a victory fundamentally remake his presidency. But at a time when Biden needs to show off his leadership and his ability to get things done, Breyer’s retirement gives him a chance to try.