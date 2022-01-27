The fact that it will not change the court’s balance could take a bit of steam out of the proceedings, but it probably will not stop groups on both sides from organizing, raising money, running television ads and warring in the media. The process of selecting a new justice will help define the midterm campaigns, focusing attention on the issues of constitutional rights in a year when the Supreme Court already is poised to rule on abortion laws, and provoke a debate about whether the court as constituted is more conservative than the country.