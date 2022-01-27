Although these hearings have been heavily criticized as nothing more than theater, with nominees routinely dodging senators’ questions, this is not always the case. Research shows that past nominees have provided their positions on many significant issues, including the right to privacy, gender discrimination, the Second Amendment and, in the case of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, abortion rights. More recent nominees, however, have revealed less about their opinions, even on settled matters of constitutional law. For instance, Amy Coney Barrett refused to answer questions about the right to privacy, gender discrimination, and criminal bans on same-sex intimacy — questions most nominees before her felt at liberty to opine on.