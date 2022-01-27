Justice Stephen G. Breyer’s pending retirement gives President Biden the opportunity to make his first Supreme Court appointment, rejuvenating the court’s liberal minority and diversifying the bench overall.

Biden has pledged to name the first Black woman to the Supreme Court, a key part of his commitment to diversify a federal judiciary overwhelmingly made up of White men for centuries. Justice Sonia Sotomayor is the first Hispanic person and first woman of color to serve on the high court thus far. The president already has muscled through the highest number of federal judges in the first year of a presidency in four decades, with picks from a diverse range of racial, gender and professional backgrounds.

Biden nominated as many minority women to be federal judges in four months as Trump had confirmed in four years, and he now has placed twice as many minority women on the federal bench as his predecessor.

As of Jan. 26, 42 of Biden’s appointees have been confirmed by the Senate. Of those, 33 are women, and 29 identified as Black, Asian, Native American, Hispanic or multiracial.

Breyer’s retirement renews focus on the Black female jurists who could replace him

He has appointed only two White men as Article III judges, a category that includes Supreme Court justices and federal circuit and district judges. The U.S. Constitution stipulates those judges be appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate.

On the shortlist of potential nominees for the Supreme Court is Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who was confirmed last year to the influential U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit as one of Biden’s first judicial nominees.

Three Republicans joined all 50 Democrats to approve Jackson’s nomination, 53 to 44.