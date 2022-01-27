Biden nominated as many minority women to be federal judges in four months as Trump had confirmed in four years, and he now has placed twice as many minority women on the federal bench as his predecessor.
As of Jan. 26, 42 of Biden’s appointees have been confirmed by the Senate. Of those, 33 are women, and 29 identified as Black, Asian, Native American, Hispanic or multiracial.
He has appointed only two White men as Article III judges, a category that includes Supreme Court justices and federal circuit and district judges. The U.S. Constitution stipulates those judges be appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate.
On the shortlist of potential nominees for the Supreme Court is Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who was confirmed last year to the influential U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit as one of Biden’s first judicial nominees.
Three Republicans joined all 50 Democrats to approve Jackson’s nomination, 53 to 44.