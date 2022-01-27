The outcome will not just impact Honduran politicians. It may also contribute to how history sees Harris. In the United States, the her critics have sought to tie her to the crisis at the southern border, where there was a rapid influx of Central American migrants at the beginning of Biden’s presidency. Republican critics dubbed Harris as Biden’s “border czar” in an effort to connect her to an immigration quagmire that no U.S. political leader has been able to solve. Harris is widely seen as likely heir to Biden in 2028, or 2024 if the oldest president in U.S. history opts to not seek reelection.