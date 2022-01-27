But Harris’s attendance at the inauguration Thursday also provided a potent image of change in both countries. Harris, the first female vice president of the United States, stood to the side of the stage as Castro, the first female president of Honduras, delivered her inaugural address.
Harris traveled with all the trappings of a head of state — a ceremonial military escort, a red carpet rolled to the door of her helicopter, and a receiving line of Honduran officials — and when she was introduced at the inauguration, there were loud cheers and a chant of “Viva Honduras!” as she waved to the crowd.
Harris was scheduled to participate in a bilateral meeting with Castro in the afternoon. The trip is Harris’s second to the Northern Triangle region of Central America since President Biden asked her to lead the administration’s efforts to attack the root causes of migration from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador — a complex and politically volatile issue that has bedeviled generations of political leaders.
But the visit, and the hope that Castro’s government will resist the allure of authoritarianism and the dollars of drug cartels, underscores just how pervasive corruption in the region has become. The previous occupant of the Honduran presidential palace, Juan Orlando Hernández, has been named as an unindicted co-conspirator of narco-traffickers, accused of taking millions in bribes. In neighboring Guatemala, prosecutors are trying to determine whether Russian business executives bribed President Alejandro Giammattei to obtain a dock that would help their mining interests. Nearly half a dozen people connected with El Salvador’s president have been accused of corruption.
The United States sees a combination of public and private investment as a path out of poverty for people who live in Northern Triangle countries. A vice-presidential call to action has generated $1.2 billion in investment in the region. But experts say the plan will falter if businesses and aid groups fear that money meant to help people will instead be pocketed by politicians.
“The vice president has been working to develop collaboration with private industry and other agencies, international agencies to come in and help promote economic opportunities as well as combating the pandemic and making investments in the supply chain,” said Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.), who chairs the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and is traveling with Harris to Honduras. “And in order to do that, the investors and the stakeholders need to trust that the money is going where it is intended to go. … Combating corruption is an underlying necessity in order to do any of these things.”
In a background call with reporters, Harris advisers said they were buoyed by Castro’s efforts to combat corruption, including allowing the United Nations to establish a corruption-fighting body within Honduras.
But observers say that while they are hopeful that Castro’s election is a positive step, rooting out corruption in many aspects of public life will not be an easy task.
“There’s still a lot of influence of organized crime, influence of drug cartels,” said Ana María Méndez Dardón, the director for Central America for the Washington Office on Latin America, a nongovernmental organization that promotes human rights and democracy in the region. “Illicit networks that are made up of an alliance between politicians and organized crime are working within the government. We see a lot of hope in this new administration. We see that Xiomara Castro has made some great promises. We know what she wants to do, but the how is the key question that we have.”
Even before Air Force Two departed for Tegucigalpa for the inauguration, there were signs of tumult. Castro’s allies have been unable to secure an uncontested ruling majority in parliament, raising questions about whether there is a path for her to fulfill her political promises. Dueling blocs of recently elected politicians have chosen different sets of leaders and both claim they have a majority, an impasse that remained unsettled on the eve of the inauguration. Administration officials have encouraged Honduran leaders to continue negotiating for an enduring resolution.
The outcome will not just impact Honduran politicians. It may also contribute to how history sees Harris.
In the United States, the vice president’s critics have sought to tie her to the crisis at the southern border, which saw a rapid influx of Central American migrants at the beginning of Biden’s presidency. Republican critics dubbed Harris Biden’s “border czar” in an effort to connect her to an immigration quagmire that no U.S. political leader has been able to solve. Harris is widely seen as likely heir to Biden in 2028, or 2024 if the oldest president in U.S. history opts to not seek reelection.
The criticisms come as historic numbers of migrants stream to America’s southern border. More than 178,000 migrants were arrested by Customs and Border Protection agents last month, a record high for December, but still down from a July peak of more than 213,000.
Harris’s first international trip showed the promise and peril of the assignment. She came to Guatemala bearing a raft of pandemic aid and promises of business investment. But that first trip was colored by an exchange with NBC News’s Lester Holt in which she awkwardly downplayed the urgency of visiting the border, as Republicans and other critics had urged her to do. Later that month, she bowed to pressure to go the border.
She also offered stern advice to any migrants mulling an attempt to get into the United States.
“Do not come. You will be turned back.”
Nick Miroff, Kevin Sieff and Matt Viser contributed to this report.