“The vice president has been working to develop collaboration with private industry and other agencies, international agencies to come in and help promote economic opportunities as well as combating the pandemic and making investments in the supply chain,” said Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.), who chairs the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and is traveling with Harris to Honduras. “And in order to do that, the investors and the stakeholders need to trust that the money is going where it is intended to go. … Combating corruption is an underlying necessity in order to do any of these things.”