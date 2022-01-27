It’s important to note two things about that number. It does not mean that 900,000 people were caught illegally trying to sneak into the country undetected. Often, migrants turn themselves in to law enforcement officials to seek asylum in the United States, triggering a separate legal process under which they are legally entitled to remain in the country. A surge in asylum claims as a mechanism to remain in the United States has crushed the country’s immigration courts — but those remaining in the country while they await adjudication of their claims are not here without authorization.