Justice Breyer issued liberal health-care rulings but didn't mind compromise
Justice Stephen G. Breyer is known as a pragmatic liberal who reportedly struck a deal with the chief justice to uphold Obamacare and authored major opinions maintaining access to abortion.
After nearly 28 years on the bench, Breyer will retire at the end of the Supreme Court term this summer, a person familiar with his plans told our colleague Robert Barnes. That decision — though not unexpected — is important for President Biden.
He’ll now get a chance to reinforce the court’s liberal minority before the midterms and while Senate Democrats still have the narrowest of majorities. On the campaign trail, Biden promised to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court, a pledge White House press secretary Jen Psaki said yesterday Biden “certainly stands by.”
- Breyer hasn’t formally announced his retirement, though multiple media reports about his impending decision sent reverberations through Washington. He’s expected to meet with Biden at the White House today, per Robert.
- The chamber will confirm Biden’s nominee with “all deliberate speed,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said yesterday.
Breyer's health legacy
“He’s one of the most important allies of those who are trying to advance health rights and reproductive rights,” said Sarah Somers, a managing attorney at the National Health Law Program.
Breyer helped save Obamacare, according to one account. The court was initially going to strike down the bulk of the Affordable Care Act, but keep its Medicaid expansion.
But that didn’t sit well with Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., as Joan Biskupic, CNN legal analyst and Supreme Court biographer, reported in March 2019. (The account was adapted from her book The Chief: The Life and Turbulent Times of Chief Justice John Roberts.)
- So Roberts went to Breyer and Justice Elena Kagan to see if they could strike a deal.
- The result? Roberts switched his vote to uphold the law. And Breyer and Kagan switched theirs and voted to make the health law’s Medicaid expansion optional for states, Biskupic wrote.
The account appears consistent with Breyer’s reputation. He is “more moderate than others on the left and willing to search for compromise among the court’s ideologically divided justices,” Robert writes.
Nearly a decade later, Breyer played another instrumental role in saving Obamacare again. He wrote the majority opinion last summer when the high court rejected the third challenge to the law.
- In a 7-to-2 vote, the court ruled that neither Republican-led states nor the individual plaintiffs had legal standing to sue to knock down the law on the grounds that its mandate to buy health coverage had been rendered toothless.
On abortion rights: Breyer authored three major decisions, each striking down state laws aimed at restricting the procedure. This includes a Nebraska law banning what critics call “partial-birth” abortions; a Texas law requiring doctors have admitting privileges in nearby hospitals and mandating clinics meet the hospital-like standards of surgical centers; and a Louisiana law requiring the admitting privileges.
- “[He] did it in a very calm and matter of fact way that clearly and unequivocally upheld the right to abortion and skewered the attempts to restrict it, but not with a lot of rhetorical flourish,” said Gretchen Borchelt, a vice president of the National Women’s Health Law Center.
On vaccine mandates: Breyer dissented in the Supreme Court’s decision to block Biden’s vaccine-or-test requirement for large employers. And he helped allow the administration’s vaccine mandate for many health care workers to go into effect.
The future
Will the court really change? The short answer is no. The conservatives already hold a majority, and court watchers say Biden is expected to pick someone liberal-leaning who could get through Democrats’ slim Senate majority.
- “I expect that President Biden's nominee would have the same record and commitment to abortion rights and to health care generally that Justice Breyer did,” Borchelt said.
Breyer will rule on a critical Mississippi case banning abortions after 15 weeks, which could undermine Roe v. Wade. But the high court is likely to take up more abortion cases down the road, and his successor will be a crucial part of those decisions. And even before Breyer has publicly confirmed his retirement, those on both sides of the issue are lining up, emblematic of the battle to come for Biden’s nominee.
