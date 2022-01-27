Much of the discussion about the graphic novel centered on its use of language. Members of the board repeatedly made the deeply dubious argument that there was somehow a contradiction between preventing children from using particular language in school and offering material that uses that same language. They did not extend this argument to its natural conclusion, that by showing students depictions of the mass murders of millions of people they were tacitly expressing approval of their students doing the same. How were those eighth-graders to know that imprisoning and torturing people for their faith was not allowed in school hallways? It’s right there in the book!