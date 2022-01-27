Justice Stephen G. Breyer is expected Thursday to formally announce his plans to retire at the end of the Supreme Court’s current term and is scheduled to appear alongside President Biden at the White House. The White House announced that Biden will deliver remarks about the Supreme Court at 12:30 p.m.

The exit of Breyer, 83, who was nominated to the court in 1994 by President Bill Clinton, will give Biden a chance to maintain its liberal minority and deliver on a campaign pledge to make history by nominating the first African American female justice.

Here’s what to know

  • Breyer’s planned retirement set up a new election-year challenge as the deadlocked 50-50 Senate confronts a heated Supreme Court confirmation fight focused on some of the most contentious issues in the nation’s ongoing cultural divide.
  • Breyer’s expected retirement abruptly puts a spotlight on a small circle of Black female jurists who are positioned to be chosen as Biden’s first pick to the Supreme Court.
  • In nearly three decades on the Supreme Court, Breyer routinely found himself on the losing side of contentious issues but managed to cultivate collegiality as a centrist problem-solver.
  • How a Supreme Court nominee becomes a justice: A potential justice nominated by the president must win confirmation in a divided Senate.