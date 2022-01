Reps. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) and G.K. Butterfield (D-N.C.) have been lobbying Biden for the past year to nominate South Carolina District Court Judge J. Michelle Childs, 55, to the court if Breyer retires. In an interview Wednesday, Butterfield said he would continue to press Biden as well as outside groups such as the American Bar Association to support her.