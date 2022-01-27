The exit of Breyer, 83, who was nominated to the court in 1994 by President Bill Clinton, will give Biden a chance to maintain its liberal minority and deliver on a campaign pledge to make history by nominating the first African American female justice.
Here’s what to know
Meet some of the Black female judges who might succeed BreyerReturn to menu
Breyer, 83, will retire at the end of the Supreme Court’s term, clearing the way for Biden to make his first nomination to the nation’s highest judicial body.
As a presidential candidate, Biden said that if given the opportunity, he would nominate an African American woman — who, if confirmed, would become the first Black female Supreme Court justice.
Speculation on whom Biden might choose began quickly after reports Wednesday of Breyer’s planned retirement. Here’s a quick guide to three of the top contenders.
Democratic senators to hold video conference to strategize on filling upcoming vacancyReturn to menu
The 11 Democratic senators on the Judiciary Committee are scheduled to hold a video conference meeting Thursday afternoon to begin strategizing about how to fill the coming Breyer vacancy, according to multiple aides with knowledge of the plans.
The senators are meeting virtually, because the Senate and House are in recess and lawmakers are not in Washington.
The committee members, led by Chairman Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.), will play key roles in ensuring that whomever Biden nominates will be swiftly confirmed.
The White House began informing top senators Wednesday as news of Breyer’s retirement plans started to leak. But, congressional aides say, there is not much for them to do until the White House formally sends a nomination, which is expected in the coming weeks.
Analysis: Some Black lawmakers back Childs as Supreme Court nomineeReturn to menu
Black Democrats hailed Breyer’s decision to retire as an opportunity for Biden to make good on his pledge to nominate the first Black woman to the high court — and some lawmakers are already trying to sway Biden’s decision.
Reps. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) and G.K. Butterfield (D-N.C.) have been lobbying Biden for the past year to nominate South Carolina District Court Judge J. Michelle Childs, 55, to the court if Breyer retires. In an interview Wednesday, Butterfield said he would continue to press Biden as well as outside groups such as the American Bar Association to support her.
One of Childs’s selling points, according to Butterfield: Unlike every current justice aside from Amy Coney Barrett, she is not a product of an Ivy League law school.
Breyer’s 27 years on the Supreme Court, in photosReturn to menu
Breyer’s legacy: A centrist, pragmatic problem-solver and defender of the court’s reputationReturn to menu
In nearly three decades on the Supreme Court, Breyer routinely found himself on the losing side of contentious issues but managed to cultivate collegiality as a centrist problem-solver, concerned about the real-world implications of the court’s decisions and protecting its reputation.
Often overshadowed by the late liberal icon Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Breyer will leave a legacy when he retires at the end of the current term as a steadfast supporter of abortion rights, the environment and health-care coverage — and for his questions about the constitutionality of the death penalty.
Breyer’s retirement renews focus on the Black female jurists who could replace himReturn to menu
The expected retirement of Breyer this year abruptly puts a renewed spotlight on a small circle of Black female jurists who are positioned to be chosen as Biden’s first pick to the Supreme Court, potentially marking a milestone in the country’s history.
That shortlist, which could grow, is topped by Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, 51, who was confirmed last year to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit as one of Biden’s first judicial nominees. Brown is a favorite of the Democrats’ liberal base, in part because of her history as a former public defender, an unusual background for a Supreme Court justice.
Another strong candidate is Leondra Kruger, 45, a California Supreme Court justice who has previously rebuffed offers from the White House to take a job in the administration.
Democrats rejoice, Republicans cast any new Supreme Court nominee as radical as election-year fight beginsReturn to menu
Breyer’s planned retirement set up a new election-year challenge as the deadlocked 50-50 Senate confronts a heated Supreme Court confirmation fight focused on some of the most contentious issues in the nation’s ongoing cultural divide.
The news Wednesday came as a relief for liberal activists, who have worried that Democrats would lose control of the Senate before Breyer left the court. It also gave a much-needed shot of confidence to Democratic leaders, who view the politics of the high court this year as a bright spot in an otherwise gloomy election season.
Biden has promised to nominate the first Black woman to the high court, a prospect his party hopes will excite his core supporters by delivering on a campaign promise, keeping the politics of abortion in the headlines and reminding Democrats of the importance of maintaining control of the Senate.