“I’m here today to express the nation’s gratitude to Justice Stephen Breyer for his remarkable career of public service and his clear-eyed commitment to making our country’s laws work for its people,” Biden said of Breyer, 83, who was nominated to the court in 1994 by President Bill Clinton.
Biden promised during the 2020 campaign to select a Black woman for any vacancy and maintained Thursday that he would fulfill that pledge. “I will select a nominee worthy of Justice Breyer’s legacy of excellence and decency,” Biden said.
Here’s what to know
McConnell says Biden should not be influenced by ‘radical left’ when picking Supreme Court nomineeReturn to menu
In a statement Thursday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Biden should not “outsource” his Supreme Court nominee decision to “the radical left,” laying the groundwork for potential criticism of the president’s pick.
“The American people deserve a nominee with demonstrated reverence for the written text of our laws and our Constitution,” McConnell said in his first public comments about the looming court nomination.
McConnell did not specify what he meant by “radical left.”
The senator also said Biden should keep in mind the even split in the Senate and choose someone who “unites” the country. It is because of McConnell, however, that Senate Democrats need only a simple majority to confirm Biden’s nominee in the 50-50 Senate. In 2017, McConnell changed Senate rules to allow this, lowering the threshold from a two-thirds supermajority.
“Looking ahead — the American people elected a Senate that is evenly split at 50-50,” McConnell said. “To the degree that President Biden received a mandate, it was to govern from the middle, steward our institutions, and unite America.”
The Kentucky Republican also praised Breyer, noting his commitment “to the importance of a nonpartisan, non-politicized judiciary.”
“Justice Breyer commands respect and affection across the legal world, including from those who disagree with his judicial philosophy and conclusions in cases,” McConnell said. “This respect is rooted in Justice Breyer’s intelligence, rigor, and good-faith scholarly engagement. By all accounts, both personally and professionally, he has rendered exemplary service on our nation’s highest Court.”
Sinema says she looks forward to ‘thoughtfully examining’ Biden nominee on three criteriaReturn to menu
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) said Thursday that she was looking forward to evaluating Biden’s nominee for Breyer’s replacement, speaking for the first time since news of Breyer’s retirement plans broke.
“As with all nominees and as I did during the 2020 Supreme Court nomination, I look forward to fulfilling my constitutional duty to provide advice and consent by thoughtfully examining the next nominee based on three criteria: whether the nominee is professionally qualified, believes in the role of an independent judiciary, and can be trusted to faithfully interpret and uphold the rule of law,” Sinema said in a statement.
She added that she had opposed the 2020 nomination of now-Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, citing “inconsistent views on legal precedent, and how those inconsistencies impact her obligation to interpret and uphold the rule of law.”
Sinema is facing backlash from some Democrats after recently breaking with her party on changing Senate rules to pass voting rights legislation. Democrats, who hold a narrow 50-50 majority in the Senate — with Vice President Harris as the tiebreaking vote — will need a unified front if they want to confirm Biden’s nominee without the help of Republicans.
Manchin says it won’t bother him if the new justice is ‘more liberal’ than he isReturn to menu
In an interview with West Virginia’s MetroNews, Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) said it would not bother him if Biden’s pick for the Supreme Court is more liberal than he is.
“It’s not too hard to get more liberal than me,” Manchin said. “So it would not bother me having a person who is sound in their thought process and has been sound in their disbursement of justice and the rule of law.”
Manchin noted that as governor of West Virginia, he put “a lot of robes on judges, and they are much different than me ideologically, philosophically. But they do a good job, and I knew they would uphold the law.”
Whomever Biden picks, Manchin said, will have experience, and the Senate will be able to judge the person on that basis.
Manchin also said that although he supported President Donald Trump’s first two Supreme Court nominees — Justices Brett M. Kavanaugh and Neil M. Gorsuch — he didn’t vote in support of Amy Coney Barrett because of the timing of her nomination, not because he disagreed with her. Trump named Barrett to the court close to the 2020 election, and Republicans rushed to confirm her, despite having blocked Obama pick Merrick Garland’s nomination for months before the 2016 election.
Breyer: The United States is ‘an experiment that’s still going on’Return to menu
Speaking publicly for the first time since announcing his decision to retire, Breyer recalled what he used to share when he was speaking to students of all ages and they asked what was meaningful about his job.
Breyer said he would tell them that, sitting on the bench hearing case after case, he came to appreciate that it was “a complicated country.”
“There are more than 330 million people. And my mother used to say it’s every race, it’s every religion … and it’s every point of view possible,” Breyer said. “And it’s a kind of miracle when you sit there and see all those people in front of you — people that are so different in what they think — and yet they’ve decided to help solve their major differences under law.”
Breyer added that, when students got too cynical, he would advise them to “go look at what happens in countries that don’t do that” to appreciate the importance of people accepting the rule of law.
“Of course, people don’t agree, but we have a country that is based on human rights, democracy and so forth,” Breyer said, before quoting from George Washington and Abraham Lincoln in describing the United States as an “experiment.”
“It’s an experiment that’s still going on. And I’ll tell you something, you know who will see whether that experiment works? It’s you, my friend. It’s you.”
Biden hails Breyer as a ‘model public servant in a time of great division in this country’Return to menu
At Thursday’s event at the White House, Biden praised Breyer’s “remarkable career of public service” as well as his “clear-eyed commitment to making our country’s laws work for its people.”
The president said the justice’s opinions reflect “his belief that a job of a judge is not to lay down a rule, but to get it right.”
“He has patiently sought common ground and built consensus, seeking to bring the court together. I think he’s a model public servant in a time of great division in this country,” Biden said.
Clyburn backs J. Michelle Childs as best option to replace Breyer, says South Carolina senators would agreeReturn to menu
House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) told The Washington Post on Thursday morning that J. Michelle Childs, a South Carolina District Court judge, is Biden’s best option to replace Breyer, and that the state’s two senators — Republicans Tim Scott and Lindsey O. Graham — know her “very well” and “have spoken highly of her.”
Asked whether Childs would have the support of Republican senators, Clyburn said, “Absolutely.”
“We have two Republican senators from South Carolina,” Clyburn said. “Both of them know Michelle Childs very well. And both of them have spoken highly of her. And the Republicans all over this state think that she’s an outstanding juror.”
Neither Scott nor Graham have said whether they’d support Childs or any other potential nominee.
Clyburn noted that Childs was a state circuit judge before she came to the federal District Court, and she’s received support and praise from Democrats and Republicans alike.
“There’s nobody sitting on the Supreme Court today that can tout the background, the experience — life and professional — that Michelle Childs will bring to the court,” he said. “It’s just that simple, and I think that Republicans appreciate that as much as Democrats.”
Clyburn said that since news about Breyer’s retirement broke, he’s heard from Republicans who are “very high” on Childs.
“Not just here in South Carolina, I’ve heard from as far away as Illinois in the last 24 hours, with people saying they liked her,” he said.
Supreme Court releases letter Breyer sent Biden about retirement plansReturn to menu
Breyer told Biden in a letter released Thursday that he intends to retire at the end of the term, assuming his replacement is nominated and confirmed.
News of Breyer’s plan leaked Wednesday, and the White House has been reticent to discuss it until he makes it official.
“I have found the work challenging and meaningful. My relations with each of my colleagues have been warm and friendly,” Breyer wrote in the two-paragraph letter.
Breyer added that, throughout 14 years as an appellate judge and nearly 28 years at the Supreme Court, he had “been aware of the great honor of participating as a judge in the effort to maintain our Constitution and the rule of law.”
Six steps to becoming a Supreme Court justiceReturn to menu
Breyer’s plan to retire will give Biden the opportunity to fill his first Supreme Court vacancy. The Senate can begin the confirmation process while Breyer is still on the bench, according to senior Senate aides.
Here’s how the Senate confirmation process works for a Supreme Court nominee:
For Biden, Breyer’s retirement presents a chance for a badly needed winReturn to menu
His plate overflowing with troubles and his political standing significantly weakened, the last thing Biden might have wanted now was another challenge, another distraction, another big battle to contest. The pending retirement of Breyer, however, could be just the kind of diversion the president would welcome.
The news that Breyer plans to retire comes as Biden is intently focused on a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine that is fully testing his foreign policy experience and strategic capabilities. The president is struggling against a pandemic that is still not tamed and whose recent spread has forced the administration to defend itself against criticism that it was ill-prepared for yet another variant.
Inflation has hit a 40-year high. His major domestic priorities, the Build Back Better bill and voting rights legislation, have hit a wall in the Senate, deflating his base. His poor job approval ratings have rattled Democrats looking toward November’s midterm elections.
Meet some of the Black female judges who might succeed BreyerReturn to menu
Breyer, 83, will retire at the end of the Supreme Court’s term, clearing the way for Biden to make his first nomination to the nation’s highest judicial body.
As a presidential candidate, Biden said that if given the opportunity, he would nominate an African American woman — who, if confirmed, would become the first Black female Supreme Court justice.
Speculation on whom Biden might choose began quickly after reports Wednesday of Breyer’s planned retirement. Here’s a quick guide to three of the top contenders.
Democratic senators to hold video conference to strategize on filling upcoming vacancyReturn to menu
The 11 Democratic senators on the Judiciary Committee are scheduled to hold a video conference meeting Thursday afternoon to begin strategizing about how to fill the coming Breyer vacancy, according to multiple aides with knowledge of the plans.
The senators are meeting virtually, because the Senate and House are in recess and lawmakers are not in Washington.
The committee members, led by Chairman Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.), will play key roles in ensuring that whomever Biden nominates will be swiftly confirmed.
The White House began informing top senators Wednesday as news of Breyer’s retirement plans started to leak. But, congressional aides say, there is not much for them to do until the White House formally sends a nomination, which is expected in the coming weeks.
Analysis: Some Black lawmakers back Childs as Supreme Court nomineeReturn to menu
Black Democrats hailed Breyer’s decision to retire as an opportunity for Biden to make good on his pledge to nominate the first Black woman to the high court — and some lawmakers are already trying to sway Biden’s decision.
Reps. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) and G.K. Butterfield (D-N.C.) have been lobbying Biden for the past year to nominate South Carolina District Court Judge J. Michelle Childs, 55, to the court if Breyer retires. In an interview Wednesday, Butterfield said he would continue to press Biden as well as outside groups such as the American Bar Association to support her.
One of Childs’s selling points, according to Butterfield: Unlike every current justice aside from Amy Coney Barrett, she is not a product of an Ivy League law school.
Breyer’s 27 years on the Supreme Court, in photosReturn to menu
Breyer’s legacy: A centrist, pragmatic problem-solver and defender of the court’s reputationReturn to menu
In nearly three decades on the Supreme Court, Breyer routinely found himself on the losing side of contentious issues but managed to cultivate collegiality as a centrist problem-solver, concerned about the real-world implications of the court’s decisions and protecting its reputation.
Often overshadowed by the late liberal icon Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Breyer will leave a legacy when he retires at the end of the current term as a steadfast supporter of abortion rights, the environment and health-care coverage — and for his questions about the constitutionality of the death penalty.