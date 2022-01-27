Critics have taken aim at Amazon for its coronavirus wares. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) argued last year that its algorithms may have misled consumers into buying mislabeled masks and called for federal regulators to investigate. Amazon did not respond to a request for comment at the time, but previously said it is “committed to keeping our store safe and providing accurate and transparent information to our customers,” but didn’t have a way of preventing products without FDA approval from showing up in sponsored listings.