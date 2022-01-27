Yet there are also reasons for Biden to be optimistic. Centrist Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), who has complicated Biden’s agenda, has been a strong supporter of his judicial nominees. And Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), a moderate who has voted to confirm justices nominated by presidents in both parties, signaled she was open to doing so again, though she warned against rushing. Meantime, the White House said it was confident that Harris has the constitutional power to cast a tiebreaking vote if necessary.