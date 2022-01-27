“Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement plans were publicly revealed before the White House or the justice himself was expecting it, leading to a muted response from Biden and his aides. The White House — which had learned of Breyer’s plans last week, though the justice did not inform the President directly — had been preparing for the moment for more than a year. But a subdued reaction from Biden was indicative of something he has made clear for months: He won't abide any pressure from his team, however subtle, on Breyer to step down,” CNN’s Kevin Liptak, Phil Mattingly, Jeff Zeleny and Kaitlan Collins report.