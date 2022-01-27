In Ohio, we actually have a separate board called the Board of Machine Examiners, who literally set the standards for those machines, determine what the machines can do or can't do. One of those things is that they cannot be Internet-compatible. They also hire an outside consultant who confirms all of that. So, there’s a second backup test that makes sure that these machines do not have Internet capability. And everything in Ohio has a Republican and a Democrat supervising. Yes, I guess you can say there could be collusion between Republicans and Democrats on some specific issue or person. But having a Republican and Democrat counterpart does allow for observation and oversight from both parties to make sure the system the system is operating properly.