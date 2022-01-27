In the summer of 2021, we collected a sample of 2,560 U.S. adults on Lucid’s opt-in Internet survey platform, with quotas to ensure researchers get the correct number of any given group to create a nationally representative sample. We asked them to tell us whether they were vaccinated or unvaccinated. Then we asked them for one word that would describe a vaccinated person and one word that would describe an unvaccinated person. Finally, we asked them to rate the two words they chose on a seven-point scale, measuring what feelings the word conveys, from “very negative” at minus-three to “very positive” at three, with zero for neutral.