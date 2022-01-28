“‘Look,’ Biden began. ‘I just think — that — the good news is’ — he set his elbows on the table and interlaced his fingers, almost prayerlike. Same-sex marriage, he explained, came down to ‘a simple proposition: Who do you love?’ He repeated it for emphasis: ‘Who do you love? And will you be loyal to the person you love?’ He explained that most people believed that was what all marriages were about, ‘whether they’re marriages of lesbians or gay men or heterosexuals.’”