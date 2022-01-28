To be clear, the death rates for both remain extremely low. The weekly death rate over the final three months of 2021 was a little more than 1 per million for boosted people, and about 6 per million for vaccinated-but-unboosted people. Those compare to the 78 per million weekly rate we see from unvaccinated people. But we’ve also seen that protection from the vaccines wanes over time — more so for protection from infection, but also somewhat for protection from hospitalization and death — which is a big part of the reason for the booster push.