As part of a project on returned peacekeepers, our research team has been interviewing veteran peacekeepers in Burkina Faso over the past several months. A common observation from soldiers who have recently returned from MINUSMA was how much better the pay and support structures are when deployed to neighboring Mali than when deployed within their own borders. For these soldiers, the discrepancies they experienced between the U.N. mission and conditions at home fed into generalized low morale.