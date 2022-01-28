But instead of floating certain names, green groups' strategy is to emphasize their ideal qualities in a nominee, such as respect for the nation's bedrock environmental laws. Once Biden announces his selection, the groups plan to coalesce around that person ahead of what could be a contentious confirmation battle in the 50-50 Senate. It's not an unusual strategy for the environmental groups, which have typically stayed out of deliberations over Supreme Court picks, despite being highly active in endorsing candidates for Congress.