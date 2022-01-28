That governor is Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), as you probably know. You probably know that because DeSantis has elevated his national profile dramatically by loudly endorsing a laissez tomber malade approach to the pandemic of late: Don’t close anything, don’t let mask mandates go into effect, muffle enthusiasm about vaccinations. He’s running for reelection this November and probably the presidency in two years’ time, and he’s making a bet that being the personal-freedom-plus-coughing candidate is the way to go.