“It will be immediately appealed and therefore won’t have any immediate impact on Pennsylvania’s upcoming elections,” Shapiro said.
The state court that declared the law unconstitutional is made up of three Republicans and two Democrats. The three Republicans ruled in favor of a group of Republicans in the state legislature, who challenged the law in light of Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud. The two Democrats dissented.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D), as noted by Shapiro’s actions Friday morning, can put the court’s ruling on hold by appealing to the state Supreme Court, which has a 5-to-2 Democratic majority.
The law established no-excuse mail-in voting for all voters and was passed by the Republican-controlled legislature in 2019. Previously, Pennsylvania voters could cast absentee ballots if they met a certain criteria.
Amid the pandemic, more than 2.6 million Pennsylvania voters cast mail-in or absentee ballots out of 6.9 million.
Trump, whose debunked allegations of widespread voter fraud have been embraced by some Pennsylvania Republicans, celebrated the decision Friday morning.
“Big news out of Pennsylvania, great patriotic spirit is developing at a level that nobody thought possible,” he said in a statement.
While the mail-in voting law was struck down by a majority-Republican court, it was originally passed by the state’s Republican-run legislature in 2019 with wide bipartisan support. In fact, most of the Pennsylvania Republicans who pushed the challenge against the mail-in voting expansion voted in its favor when the bill first came to the state legislature in 2019.
The no-excuse mail-in voting law was a result of a compromise between the parties — Democrats were able to legalize mail-in voting expansions, and Republicans succeeded in abolishing straight-ticket voting.
At the time, Pennsylvania Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman (R) said the voting expansion law was “a worthy one.”
“Ultimately, this is the most significant modernization of our elections code in decades,” Corman said then, according to the Associated Press.
While Corman, now president pro tempore of the state’s Senate and a candidate for governor, was not among the Republican challengers named in the suit against the mail-in voting expansion, he has questioned the results of the 2020 election and has said he has talked to Trump about efforts to investigate the results.
Corman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the court’s decision Friday.
Joe Biden beat Trump in Pennsylvania by less than one percentage point. Allegations of significant voter fraud in the state have been debunked. According to an analysis by The Washington Post, Pennsylvania’s flip from Trump in 2016 to Biden in 2020 was largely driven by Democratic gains among political independents and lower-income voters for the Scranton-born Biden.