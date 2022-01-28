One alternative is to adopt greater indirect rule – allowing the voters in both blue and red states to assume more governance of their territories at the expense of federal government power. The respective powers of the federal and state governments are already constitutionally limited to some extent. Despite this, however, a significant amount of intergovernmental redistribution occurs. Fiscal imbalances occur when states have different abilities to raise revenues and have different expenditure needs and costs. Although the US has no explicit equalization program, many grant programs have equalization programs within them. Forty-two states have a positive balance of payments, meaning they receive more from Washington in terms of Federal dollars than they contribute in taxes. The tax dollars of the remaining eight states are distributed to other states after adjusting for any Federal spending in them. Constitutionally, therefore, the American system allows for considerable state sovereignty over policy. If the U.S. shifted toward more indirect rule, it would be able to minimize such intergovernmental transfers.