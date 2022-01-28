Reinkemeyer’s office made 11 recommendations to help VA provide the special care it advertises. The first and overarching suggestion is for the department “to designate a senior accountable official or program office with responsibilities for the full scope of VA benefits and services for deceased veterans whose remains are unclaimed.” He also said the department should have a central phone number that mortuaries and local officials can call to verify veteran status. That’s the case when a bank needs confirmation that a customer seeking a home loan is a veteran.