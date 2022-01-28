That was 15 months ago. Since, repeated investigations, including from Republican officials and conservative groups, have not only uncovered no evidence of rampant, significant fraud but often have undercut the leading conspiracy theories. There have been a smattering of arrests of people alleged to have voted twice or on behalf of dead relatives, but nothing outside the norm for a national election. Despite Donald Trump’s incessant claims before and after the 2020 election that his loss would be and was a function of rampant voter fraud, there’s not only no evidence to that effect but no reason to think it’s true.
So, earlier this month, Monmouth asked the same question again: Was Biden’s win legitimate or because of fraud? After months of investigation and repeated confirmation that the results were legitimate, Monmouth found that … about 60 percent of Americans thought Biden won fair and square while a third thought he won due to fraud. In other words, nothing had changed.
As you would likely expect, most of those who think that Biden’s win was a function of fraud were Republicans. More than half of the members of Trump’s party thought that Biden had won illegitimately — or, at least, said they thought that. Maybe, for example, they’re considering things that aren’t really fraud as part of their assessment of Biden’s win.
Well, Monmouth asked about that, too. How much of a problem is voter fraud, they asked, specifying that they meant “votes being cast in the name of people who are not eligible to vote.” Six in 10 Republicans said it was a major problem. Nearly 9 in 10 said it was at least a minor problem.
This does not suggest that Republicans are simply using a blanket belief that something iffy happened to bolster their claims that Biden won due to fraud. It suggests that they are agreeing with Trump’s very specific presentations of a very specific type of fraud that didn’t happen.
Monmouth went a level deeper on the conspiracy theory. Trump has stoked the idea, championed by conspiracy theorists like pillow salesman Mike Lindell, that he might somehow find his way back to the White House before the 2024 election. To be very clear, this is not a poll question where the pollsters are measuring public opinion so much as they are measuring respondents’ grip on facts.
What they learned is that 3 in 10 Republicans think that maybe this thing that cannot happen might happen.
This paints an uncomplicated picture. A lot of Republicans — most Republicans — believe the very specific assertion by Trump that the election was stolen from him using some poorly defined intrastate mechanism that has somehow gone undetected. Many tread further into the muck and think that a genie will pop out of a bottle and Trump will be able to call the moving trucks back to Mar-a-Lago. Months of dishonesty and a fervent campaign by Trump’s allies have worked precisely as expected.
Trump himself, I think it’s safe to say, doesn’t really care why people think the election was stolen from him, just that they do think that. So as his allies have scrambled to come up with a theory that both bolsters a general sense that something untoward happened but allows themselves to retain some anchor in the real world — just as happened so often when Trump was combating crises during his presidency — Trump has happily pushed those forward.
Like when his political action committee sent Republicans on Capitol Hill a copy of the book “Rigged” by stalwart Trump rationalizer Mollie Hemingway. Hemingway’s book cobbles together an alternative explanation for how the election was stolen from Trump that, like her frequent efforts to defend him against the Russia investigation, cherry-picks and miscontextualizes pre-election events to create a suspicious-sounding alternate reality.
When Hemingway appeared on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show to present her work, Carlson asked her directly if she thought the election was tainted by fraud. This was not a nice thing to ask, since Hemingway was doing her best to support Trump without having to admit that his central and most frequently stated assertion was nonsense. So, after a little pause, she talked a bit about something else. Hemingway is presumably smart enough to both know there wasn’t fraud and that she’s not going to sell more books by confirming that to Tucker Carlson.
But the theory she promotes has taken over as the one favored by those Trump allies who aren’t willing to entirely ditch their credibility by pretending his fraud claims have substance. The favored theory used to be that what Republicans were really mad about was changes to election laws before the election that made it easier for Democrats to vote. That’s still wound into the new theory, but it’s been suborned to the idea that a nefarious conspiracy delivered Biden a win.
In every election, groups push to increase turnout among voters who often don’t bother to vote, and they often receive support from nonprofit organizations that share that goal. Poor people and young people often vote less frequently due to constraints of work or moving more often or not knowing where to vote specifically because they don’t vote often. So voter turnout efforts often center on those voters — groups that tend to vote more heavily Democratic. Hemingway presents this as a conspiracy, that the election was rigged because groups trying to turn out more voters were focused on places with more Democratic voters — which were also places were people benefited from making it easier to vote.
Mind you, there’s not strong evidence I’ve seen that it was these efforts and not the national frustration with Trump that boosted Biden in those states. Wisconsin, one of the states that’s a focus of these theories, moved less to the left than the nation overall.
But what’s insane about this, of course, is that the argument is that the election was “stolen” by … voters voting. Campaigns try all sorts of things to turn out their supporters, as do community organizations. Was the election “rigged” because Trump’s campaign sent text messages encouraging turnout? No, of course not. It’s only nefarious when it becomes easier for people they would prefer not to vote go out and cast ballots. And given Trump’s concerted effort to raise questions about the vote in 2020, it’s natural that there would be a reaction of protecting people’s ability to do so.
At the blog where Hemingway writes, an essay was published on Friday that chastised a Wall Street Journal editorial dismissing the idea that the 2020 results were suspect. Writer William Doyle expresses frustration that the Journal elevates the lack of fraud as proof that the election was sound.
“The problem is not ‘mass voter fraud,’” Doyle writes, “but a very ‘discernible anomaly’ involving a highly coordinated and privately funded ‘shadow campaign’ for Biden that took place within the formal structure of the election system.”
If you’re mired in a world where deviousness is the environment and rationalizing Trump’s claims in a pseudo-academic context the norm, this might make sense to you. But arguing that the real crisis is that Biden won because his allies encouraged more people to vote is detached from reality.
It’s the Journal, not Doyle, that is confronting the actual misinformation affecting the right. Republicans broadly think this thing that didn’t happen actually happened. They aren’t taking calls from Monmouth’s pollsters and saying, “Oh, yes, I think the election was not fair and square because groups centered on turning out more voters might have been successful in doing so.” They’re saying, “yeah, Democrats committed fraud.”
Nonsense has burrowed deep into the body politic. Its path was smoothed by Trump, certainly, but also by those who get money and attention from figuring out how to sweeten his bitter falsehoods. The result is a country unmoved by reality.