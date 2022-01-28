In every election, groups push to increase turnout among voters who often don’t bother to vote, and they often receive support from nonprofit organizations that share that goal. Poor people and young people often vote less frequently due to constraints of work or moving more often or not knowing where to vote specifically because they don’t vote often. So voter turnout efforts often center on those voters — groups that tend to vote more heavily Democratic. Hemingway presents this as a conspiracy, that the election was rigged because groups trying to turn out more voters were focused on places with more Democratic voters — which were also places were people benefited from making it easier to vote.