The push for new laws reflects the pent-up energy among antiabortion lawmakers who have been constricted for decades by parameters established in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which declared laws unconstitutional if they impose an “undue burden” on someone seeking an abortion before their fetus is viable outside of the womb. The court’s much-anticipated ruling this year in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization relates to a law passed in 2018 in Mississippi, which poses a direct threat to Roe because it bans abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy except in cases of medical emergencies or fetal abnormalities. Fifteen weeks is significantly before viability.