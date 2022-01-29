Clearly, Democrats prefer to cobble together a less expensive Build Back Better bill that could win Manchin’s support. At some point in the coming weeks, however, if progress is not made with the West Virginian, that proposal is going to look a lot like the Bruce Willis character in “The Sixth Sense” with Democrats serving as the audience that finally realizes Manchin’s December declaration that “I can’t get there” was the political equivalent of Haley Joel Osment saying “I see dead people.”