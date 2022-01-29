But far more often a presidential agenda just fades into the backdrop of political noise as a midterm election approaches, dying for all intents and purposes many months before Senate leaders are forced to pronounce that the issue won’t get a vote even if they promise to keep fighting.
That brings us to the fate of President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda — a multitrillion dollar proposal to revamp or bolster child-care, education, health-care and climate change programs.
Is it all dead? Mostly dead? Slightly alive? Ready to spring back to life?
The answer will not only have major policy repercussions for the country but also Democrats’ political prospects in the midterm elections.
At the moment, Democrats have more hope than they do a plan.
The House and Senate return next week after the painful defeat earlier this month on another key item on President Biden’s agenda — a voting rights bill — with a plate full of items Democrats plan to focus on. Not on the menu: Build Back Better.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) used one of endless “Dear Colleague” letters, on Jan. 21, to tout four key priorities, beginning with a $1.5 trillion funding plan for federal agencies this fiscal year that must be approved by Feb. 18.
Pelosi also announced she would roll out the House version of legislation designed to make the United States more competitive with China on technology and manufacturing issues, following the passage last spring of a bipartisan bill in the Senate that Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) has dubbed a top personal priority.
Her other priorities included legislation to ramp up sanctions against Russia as its troops mount on the Ukrainian border and another dealing with veterans health.
And, with Justice Steven Breyer announcing his plan to retire this summer, Schumer must now devote a large amount of his political energy to approving Biden’s first choice for the Supreme Court — which is expected to be a history-making pick as the first Black woman chosen for the high court.
Biden and Democrats continue to insist that they are still pushing for the roughly $2 trillion Build Back Better legislation, but no one has laid out a timeline for reconsidering what had been the focal point of their efforts most of last year.
No real talks have resumed ever since Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), the key final vote needed to advance the measure, announced his opposition to the House draft and broke off talks just before Christmas. As reporters hounded him earlier this month, Manchin indicated no new talks had taken place — and soon after the focus shifted to his unwillingness to blow up the Senate’s filibuster rules to pass the voting legislation.
Clearly, Democrats prefer to cobble together a less expensive Build Back Better bill that could win Manchin’s support. At some point in the coming weeks, however, if progress is not made with the West Virginian, that proposal is going to look a lot like the Bruce Willis character in “The Sixth Sense,” a ghost who believes he’s alive, with Democrats serving as the audience that finally realizes Manchin’s December declaration that “I can’t get there” was the political equivalent of Haley Joel Osment saying “I see dead people.”
That’s how most presidents have seen their most ambitious proposals end, going out with a slow whimper rather than the dramatic thumbs-down flash that McCain delivered to Trump.
Think back to 1994, when Bill Clinton’s push for a national health plan went up in smoke during the summer. In June, amid a White House Map Room huddle, the president decided not to reach for a scaled-down compromise with Republicans. “At 10:22 p.m. tonight, health care died,” Clinton adviser David Gergen wrote in his notes, as Amy Goldstein recounted in this great 2016 Washington Post story.
Democrats had already spent more than a year trying to pull together the massive proposal, including an address to a joint session of Congress focused entirely on the Clinton plan. At least five different committees in the House and Senate started work on the plan, but it met fierce resistance from portions of the health industry and Republicans backing out of talks that centrist senators convened.
Yet it took more than three months of flailing on Capitol Hill for someone to finally acknowledge the obvious. “It is clear that health insurance reform cannot be enacted this year,” George Mitchell (D-Maine), then the Senate majority leader, told reporters at a Sept. 26, 1994 news conference.
The health proposal never received a vote in either chamber, Republicans swept the midterm elections a few weeks later and Clinton only made incremental progress on bipartisan health bills over the next few years.
George W. Bush, early in his second term, thought he could dramatically revamp Social Security and create individual accounts placed into the financial markets. His Republican allies initially rallied around the idea only to face a unified Democratic pushback. Bush’s popularity cratered as the Iraq War grew more chaotic, some GOP allies faced corruption investigations and his administration mishandled the response to the deadly Hurricane Katrina in the Gulf Coast.
Bush also faced two Supreme Court vacancies that summer and fall.
The Social Security agenda ended behind closed doors, as the party’s top House campaign strategist told Republican leaders in mid-September 2005 they had to give up the effort.
Republicans lost both majorities in the following midterms and no president has made any serious proposals altering Social Security since then.
The model Biden allies might point to now is the early 2010 decision by Democrats to pass the final version of the ACA, despite political debacles in the 2009 gubernatorial races and the critical loss of a Massachusetts Senate seat that left them short of a 60-vote majority.
The biggest difference, between then and now, was that the House and Senate had each already approved a version of the health law. Democrats were already on the hook for their votes, and it made more sense to push through the law.
Just two months after that Senate special election defeat that January, Pelosi led the House in passing the final version of the bill.
The question now, for Biden and his allies, is whether they can find a way to rebuild their major agenda, like Pelosi did with the ACA in 2010, or if it fizzles out, similar to how the speaker’s major climate legislation did in the summer 2010.
The previous year, Pelosi pushed through a massive energy bill that included a carbon tax, but then watched as month after month went by without any Senate action.
Then-Majority Leader Harry M. Reid (D-Nev.) took the role that Mitchell had done in 1994, finally admitting he saw dead legislation in late July 2010. “It’s easy to count to 60. I could do it by the time I was in eighth grade. My point is this, we know where we are,” Reid told reporters.
In her Jan. 21 letter, Pelosi mentioned the massive Build Back Better included a little discussed provision that could address mounting fears of crime.
She made no mention of when that legislation might be resurrected.